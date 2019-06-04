GOAL

Girona forward Cristhian Stuani is considering his options with clubs in Spain and England thought to be interested in his services.

The Uruguay international, formerly of Middlesbrough, has scored 40 La Liga goals in his last two seasons but is available for just €7 million (£6.2m) following Girona's relegation. A wide range of clubs including Barcelona and Nottingham Forest are among those linked with him.

"I will try to make a very consensual decision to find the best in each moment for me and my family," the 32-year-old told Catalunya Radio. "So we'll see how the next few weeks will go."