Sobrino Gets Rebounded Goal For Cadiz Against Granada May 2, 2021 19:17 1:18 min Ruben Sobrino scores Cadiz's opening goal off the rebound to give his team a 1-0 lead over Granada. Highlights Granada La Liga LaLiga Highlights Cadiz -Latest Videos 1:18 min Sobrino Gets Rebounded Goal For Cadiz 8:17 min ASSE Beat Montpellier To Seal Salvation 1:44 min Man Utd v Liverpool Postponed Following Protests 1:12 min Keane: Man Utd Fans Have Reached Tipping Point 9:29 min Pino Leads Villarreal To Win Over Getafe 1:21 min Pino Scores Opening Goal For Villarreal 0:51 min Hamouma Pulls ASSE Level In Montpellier 0:46 min Delort Opens The Scoring Against ASSE 0:30 min Inter Crowned Serie A Champions 9:54 min Nantes Get Crucial Win Against Brest