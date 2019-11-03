Simon Earns Athletic Club Point In Scoreless Draw With Villarreal November 3, 2019 18:52 4:25 min Santi Cazorla's 300th LaLiga appearance ended in a scoreless draw with Athletic Club and Villarreal unable to find a breakthrough at La Ceramica. Athletic Club Villarreal Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights -Latest Videos 0:55 min Laguardia Golazo Halves Alaves' Deficit 1:19 min Chimy Doubles Osasuna's Lead With Stunning Volley 1:28 min Garcia Scores to Put Osasuna Ahead 0:58 min Koeman Puts Barcelona Dream on Hold 2:52 min Top Gun Viñales Runs Away With #MalaysianGP 0:54 min Canelo Stuns Kovalev With Late KO 0:42 min Madrid Cannot Protest Penalty Decision - Courtois 4:07 min Real Madrid Fail To Take Top Spot, Draw Betis 0-0 0:40 min Sergio Ramos Speaks After 0-0 Draw Against Betis 1:49 min Lyon Claim Epic Comeback Win Over Toulouse