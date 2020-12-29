Diego Simeone expressed his annoyance about the English Football Association handing Kieran Trippier 10-week ban.

The Atletico Madrid defender was hit with the lengthy suspension and a £70,000 fine for breaching the FA's betting rules.

Trippier will miss 12 games in total, including the first leg of a round-of-16 Champions League tie against Chelsea at Wanda Metropolitano on February 23.

"Now we have this (Kieran) Trippier situation, which is unfair, in my opinion," Simeone said ahead of Wednesday's game against Getafe.

"I wish the damage caused to Atletico Madrid will be taken into consideration, given that Atletico Madrid have obviously nothing to do with this whole situation.

"So I expect this will be taken into consideration and the ban will be re-examined. The English FA will be the only ones benefitting from this."

The punishment was handed down following a lengthy investigation, that was sparked by irregular betting patterns relating to his move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid in July last year.

The 30-year-old was charged with seven breaches of an 'insider trading rule' that forbids anyone from passing on knowledge from inside the game that would otherwise not be publicly available.