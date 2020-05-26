Gabi Fernandez is being lined up by Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has his future assistant coach, Marca reports.

Before joining Al-Sadd in 2018, the 36-year-old made 413 appearances with the Rojiblancos during his three spells with the club, and was a key figure in the team's midfield during their LaLiga title winning 2014-15 campaign.

Gabi also scored the last goal as Atletico beat Marseille 3-0 to seal the Europa League title in 2018.

With his current deal with the Qatari side set to expire on June 30, the Spaniard is now being linked with a return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti's incumbent assistant coach, German Burgos, is set to leave the role at the end of the current season.