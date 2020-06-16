Joao Felix can play a key role for Atletico Madrid for the remainder of the LaLiga season, according to Diego Simeone.

The Portugal international has been named in the Rojiblancos' squad for Wednesday's trip to El Sadar to take on Osasuna, having missed Sunday's 1-1 draw against Athletic Club, due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

"What does [Joao Felix] have to do?" asked Simeone in his pre-game press conference on Tuesday. "The same he was doing at the beginning of the season and in the pre-season, especially in the matches against Villarreal and Liverpool.

"I think this is what he had to go through - he had a great preseason, a very good start of the league, then he got injured and when he came back he couldn't find the same rhythm and the same connection with his teammates.

"He is young, it's normal that something like this can happen during the season, but we hope he can be decisive and important for the team from here to the end of LaLiga."

Joao Felix's first season with the LaLiga outfit has been blighted with injuries. He missed six games after twisting his ankle in October, and was sidelined for a further four games after picking up an unspecified muscle injury to his right leg in January.

Atleti are tied on 46 points with fifth-place Getafe and sit a point behind fourth-place Real Sociedad, who drew 1-1 with Osasuna in their last game.

At the moment, Atletico Madrid are in sixth place and outside the Champions League spots.