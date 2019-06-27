Sevilla have beaten West Ham to the signing of midfielder Joan Jordan from Eibar for a reported €15million ($17m) fee.

Jordan enjoyed two fine seasons in LaLiga with Eibar, with speculation suggesting Arsenal and West Ham took an interest in him towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

✅ Offers from elsewhere

✅ Only one place Joan Jordán wanted to come#WeareSevilla #vamosmiSevilla https://t.co/jPYycZZAK3 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 27, 2019

West Ham were said to have made an offer for the 24-year-old, who had a hand in 18 league goals in his two campaigns at Ipurua.

But Sevilla handed Jordan a four-year contract after apparently meeting his release clause, in what looks set to be a busy transfer window for Julen Lopetegui's new club.