Barcelona coach Quique Setien wants to see greater consistency from teenage forward Ansu Fati.

Fati opened the scoring in Barcelona's 2-0 LaLiga win over Leganes on Tuesday, moving onto six goals in what has been a breakout season.

Setien hopes for improvement from the 17-year-old, who came off during the second half of his side's victory.

"We wanted to play with Ansu Fati as he's been training very well. The small, nagging, injuries that he had have disappeared. I am happy for him," he told a news conference.

"He worked very well. Of course he scored a goal as well and he made life difficult for the defence. It's true he has a lot of work to do. He needs to have that consistency that he doesn't have yet, probably because of those injures.

"But he's played very well and we didn't want to risk him any further because he was already hurting a little bit at half-time so we didn't want to aggravate anything and we wanted to take care of him."

5 - @FCBarcelona's Ansu Fati has become the second youngest player to score five goals in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century (17 years, 229 days), after Bojan Krkić (17 years, 201 days). Stellar. pic.twitter.com/c62HeNuroD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 16, 2020

Lionel Messi sealed Barcelona's win with a second-half penalty as they restored their five-point lead at the top.

Setien said playing behind closed doors at Camp Nou amid the coronavirus pandemic was strange.

"Before the match started, during the warm-up, I was walking around the stadium and it's so different," he said.

"Losing such an important part of football, the noise, the atmosphere, the applause, everything, the chants. We notice all of that of course.

"Perhaps when you play at home it can maybe hurt you and when you're away it might play in your favour. All teams love to play in front of their home fans because they know the fans have a massive impact on the game.

"In our next match, at Sevilla, the fact there are no fans is better for us and it's going to work in our favour, but those are the circumstances.

"We have to deal with it and we'll try to make sure it doesn't affect us too much and it's going to help us."