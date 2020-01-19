The first Barcelona starting XI of the Quique Setien era has been named.

Samuel Umtiti returns to the fold after the Frenchman was an unused sub for the Catalan derby against Espanyol, while teenage phenom Ansu Fati will partner Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann up front in the absence of Luis Suarez.

The first starting 11 of the @QSetien era!



💪🔵🔴 #BarçaGranada — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2020

In the middle of the park, Arturo Vidal will play alongside Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen returns in goal following a spell out with a knee injury, while the much-maligned Ivan Rakitic takes the place of the suspended Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

Setien's arrival was seen as a positive for the club's promising youngsters, with the likes of Riqui Puig – who hardly had a look-in under Valverde – brought to train with the senior side straight away.

Meanwhile, Granada coach Diego Martinez will look for a repeat of the teams' last meeting, when the Los Carmenes outfit stunned the LaLiga champions with a 2-0 win.

Barca need to beat Granada to regain pole position in LaLiga from Real Madrid, who beat Sevilla 2-1 on Saturday.