Barcelona star Sergino Dest sat down with Jamie Easton ahead of Saturday's must-win game against Atletico Madrid to discuss his first season in LaLiga.

The United States international has quickly established himself in Ronald Koeman's team since joining from Ajax in the summer and, having already won a Copa del Rey title, could mark his maiden season with the Catalans with a domestic double.

In order for that to happen, though, Barca will need to surmount league leaders Atleti and second place Real Madrid in the standings with just four games remaining.

Saturday's game against Atletico Madrid

It’s really important that we win. Of course if Real Madrid don’t drop points it will be hard for us, but we just have to make sure that we win every game.

We 100 per cent have to win against Atletico Madrid, otherwise they’ll be on top [of us in the table].

But if we win this one, we’ve also got to make sure we win the other ones. That’s also important.

Expectations for the game

They’re going to play with drive. They’ll come at us, and we’ll do the same.

It’ll be a nice game to watch because it’s like a final. It’ll be a game of passion.

Who is favorite to win LaLiga?

We are the favorites for many people because we started near the bottom and fought our way up [the table], which is really impressive.

We’re one of the favorites.

Barca and USMNT trusting young players

It’s always good [to have young players]. Every young player wants to fight for his spot, his future.

For the United States we also have a lot of youngsters; we’re on the same boat, looking to win as many prizes as we can.

USMNT hopes ahead of 2026 World Cup.

If we keep developing then we’ll have a good chance.

But we still have work to do and everyone needs to keep that in mind.

We’re all young players, we still have a lot to learn.

By 2026, most of the players will be ‘in our prime’ so I hope it will be a good World Cup for us.

Relationship among USMNT players in Europe

The relationship is good between all of us [USMNT players], how it should be.

We talk to each other, and when we get together at the camps everyone is good with each other.

The chemistry in the team is really good.

Everyone is at his own club and we’re all improving. So at every camp players are showing new versions of themselves.

It’s good that we’re all improving and that we can help each other to improve.

For the future we have something great in our hands - we just have to see how it evolves.

Konrad de la Fuente

Konrad is training with us. He has a bright future. We’re all young players and have a lot to learn. He’s a good player.

Playing in an empty Camp Nou

I miss the fans. I’ve never seen a full Camp Nou in real life, only on tv.

I miss [playing in front of] fans, and want to experience what the fans are like here.

Dani Alves comparisons

He is a legend, I can’t compare myself to him.

He’s someone I look up to, I can learn from him.

I’m my own person - I’m Sergino Dest - but obviously I can learn a lot of things from him.

I just try to play the best that I can.