Sergi Roberto is to undergo tests to ascertain the extent of an injury to his left knee sustained in Barcelona's LaLiga victory at Eibar.

The Spain international was replaced at full-back by Nelson Semedo at half-time of the clash at Ipurua.

[INJURY NEWS] @SergiRoberto10 has hurt his left knee. Tests will reveal the exact extent of the injury #EibarBarça pic.twitter.com/NS1BPiEfb9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 19, 2019

Barca later tweeted, saying: " [INJURY NEWS] @SergiRoberto10 has hurt his left knee. Tests will reveal the exact extent of the injury #EibarBarça."

Ernesto Valverde's men ultimately ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, with Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all on target.

It was a win that saw Barca reach the summit in LaLiga, although Real Madrid will quickly regain top spot if they emerge victorious at Real Mallorca later on Saturday.