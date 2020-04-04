Saturday: Messi Hat-Trick Marathon On beIN SPORTS XTRA April 4, 2020 14:18 1:08 min Relive the greatest scoring moments of FC Barcelona's hat-trick hero Lionel Messi, all day Saturday on beIN SPORTS XTRA Get our new free channel beIN SPORTS XTRA: Lionel Messi Soccer Barcelona La Liga -Latest Videos 1:08 min Messi Hat-Trick Marathon On beIN SPORTS XTRA 6:45 min The Best Goals Of The La Liga 2013-14 Season 5:54 min Report: Real Madrid Determined In Mbappe Pursuit 2:40 min Enrique Shares Message Of Solidarity To Spain 0:27 min Premier League Clubs Propose 30% Pay Cuts 1:30 min Adams Reflects On First Season At RB Leipzig 22:43 min LaLiga 90 Years of Stories - Ronaldo Nazario 0:27 min Sports Burst - UEFA's Warning Shot 1:12 min Lukaku Questions Serie A Cancellation Protocol 3:47 min Suarez: Players Were First To Agree To Pay Cut