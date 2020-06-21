Mina Scores Sixth in Celta Goal Fest June 21, 2020 15:51 1:08 min Santi Mina and Nolito combine to extend Celta Vigo's lead to 6-0 against Alaves. santi mina Celta de Vigo La Liga Deportivo Alaves -Latest Videos 7:39 min Celta Run Riot Against 10-Man Alaves 1:08 min Mina Scores Sixth in Celta Goal Fest 1:04 min Nolito Scores on Celta Return 1:10 min Rafinha Hits One-Minute Brace Against Alaves 1:02 min Rafinha Golazo Extends Celta's Lead 2:12 min Aspas Doubles Celta's Lead Over Alaves 1:05 min Murillo Breaks The Deadlock Against Alaves 1:11 min Barca Confirm De Jong Calf Injury 1:07 min Cholo Encouraged as Atleti Climb Third 4:55 min Rubi Axed by Real Betis, Trujillo Appointed