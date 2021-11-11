Xavi has his work cut out at Camp Nou following his appointment as Barcelona head coach. Barca have struggled on the pitch amid off-field turmoil and financial problems. But Xavi wants to make Barca great again and he reportedly has his eyes on some players across Europe.

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo and Manchester City pair Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling are transfer options for Barcelona, according to Thursday's Mundo Deportivo. Xavi is now at the helm of Barca and the club great is tasked with restoring the fortunes of the embattled LaLiga giants.

The Barca head coach is keen to reinforce his squad in either January or at the end of the season. Barca have also been linked with Chelsea forward Timo Werner and Manchester United veteran Edinson Cavani.