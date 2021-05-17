Xavi Hernandez is in the process of negotiating terms with Barcelona to replace Ronald Koeman as the first team coach, according to Sport.

The 41-year-old traveled to Barcelona on vacation on Monday amid reports the LaLiga club is looking for a successor to Koeman.

A Dutch coach will not be relieved of his duties until a replacement is found, but the likes of Xavi are already being sounded out about taking the reins at Camp Nou.

While Xavi recently renewed his deal with Qatari side Al-Sadd until 2023, his contract reportedly includes a 'Barça clause' allowing him to leave for free should Barcelona make an offer for him.

