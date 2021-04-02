GOAL

Barcelona may make youngster Ilaix Moriba a first-team regular next season instead of signing Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Sky Sports.

Barca have held talks with Wijnaldum, who is out of contract at the end of the season, over a free transfer move to Camp Nou, with boss Ronald Koeman a huge fan of the Netherlands international.

However, financial pressures may force the Catalan giants to abandon the move and instead promote Moriba to the first team following the 18-year-old's impressive breakthrough this season.