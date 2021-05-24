Ronald Koeman will sit down with Barcelona president Joan Laporta this week for showdown talks about his future, claims Diario Sport.

After steering the Catalan club to a third place finish in LaLiga, the Dutch coach's future is far from certain.

Koeman did guide Barca to a Copa del Rey title, but the team's last 16 exit from the Champions League sowed the seeds of doubt about his leadership among fans.

It was a season of change at the Camp Nou, with Joan Laporta taking over as president in March and recently stating they will undergo an off-season "renovation" and that their "cycle has ended".

Koeman was appointed by previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu on a two-year deal in August last year.

Laporta will also likely inform the Dutchman to sell up to 10 players to fund their off-season transfer plans.

Barcelona have been linked with a host of players including Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland and Georginio Wijnaldum this off-season.