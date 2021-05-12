Miralem Pjanic has been used sparingly at Barcelona since his off-season move from Juventus last year and may be on the move again soon.

The LaLiga club is looking to complete a swap deal with Chelsea whereby the Bosnian midfielder and Jorginho would trade places, claims Sport.

Pjanic was a regular for Juve during four title-winning Serie A seasons prior to the switch, but has found himself out of favor under Ronald Koeman, making his last LaLiga appearance in February.

With Barca's league title challenge faltering, the club are eager to mix things up in the next transfer window.

Koeman is reportedly willing to part ways with Pjanic to facilitate the signing of Jorginho.

Sport also claims that if Chelsea are not interested, the Catalans may suggest a trade with Inter involving Pjanic and an unnamed Nerazzurri player.