Barcelona are plotting a summer swoop for RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo - according to SPORT.

The Spaniard, who came through Barca's La Masia academy as a youngster, has an €80 million (£69m/$96m) release clause in his current contract.

However, Barca have already made contact with Olmo's representatives in the hope of arranging a cut-price deal in the summer window.