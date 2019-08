GOAL

Barcelona striker ​Ousmane Dembele's future could be at risk if his attitude does not change according to Sport.

Sporting director Eric Abidal met with Dembele in an emergency meeting following his anger towards the player.

This is not the first time the Frenchman has came under scrutiny at the Camp Nou and strong words from Abidal show signs of concern surrounding the strikers future.

