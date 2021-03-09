Ilaix Moriba has become instant hot property with "several offers" to tempt him away from Barcelona, according to Marca.

The 18-year-old made headlines with a goal in his third LaLiga appearance for the Blaugrana in Saturday's 2-0 win over Osasuna.

The Guinea-born midfielder's agent, whom he shares with Gareth Bale, is reportedly in drawn-out discussions with the club about extending his contract beyond next year.

However, the Catalan giants are restricted by a limited wage capacity that could force new president, Joan Laporta, to sell the La Masia graduate.

Marca's report does not identify who the potential suitors are, but if Moriba continues a breakout season, the interest will inevitably grow, giving the player and his representatives more bargaining power.

Manchester United were earlier this week linked with the youngster in Mundo Deportivo.