Barcelona are preparing to officially announce an agreement has been reached with Lionel Messi, according to Football Espana and Fabrizio Romano.

The superstar captain has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi’s contract extension with Barcelona is finally coming. 🇦🇷



Barça board and Messi’s camp feel now ‘confident’ to officially announce the agreement until June 2023 next week.



Both parties involved are working to fix ‘final details’ on contract clauses. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/dZ0zIsGeB3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

But Messi is now set to renew for a further two years at Barca, where the 34-year-old has spent his entire senior career.