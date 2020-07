GOAL

Arsenal's pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has suffered a blow with the Spanish club rejecting a second offer for their player.

The Guardian reports the Spanish capital club turned down the Gunners latest offer and will only accept an amount that meets the player's release clause of €50m ($58.6m).

The 27-year-old Ghanaian international has been a dominant presence for Atletico in midfield over the past few seasons.