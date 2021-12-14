Fans of Real Betis took part in a heart-warming Christmas tradition on Sunday, throwing thousands of stuffed toys on to the pitch for disadvantage children during half-time in a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad.

The 'Green and Whites' supporters were asked to bring toys that were no bigger than 35 centimetres - and did not include batteries! - to their final home game before Christmas.

An estimated 19,00 stuffed dolls and animals were gathered from around the pitch.

Leading 1-0 before the flurry of fury toys, and perhaps inspired by their fans' generosity, Betis scored three times after the break.

That sealed a fourth successive La Liga win for Manuel Pellegrini's side and consolidate third place in the standings.