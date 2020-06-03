The second half of the abandoned match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete will mark the LaLiga SmartBank return to action on June 10.

The original fixture at Vallecas, which took place in December, was brought to a halt after the opening 45 minutes when Albacete player Roman Zozulya was abused by Rayo fans.

Zozulya, a former Ukraine international, joined Rayo on loan from Real Betis in 2017 but the move was cut short when supporters protested against the transfer due to reported far-right links, which the player has strenuously denied.

Following widespread derogatory chanting aimed at Zozulya, both sides asked referee Jose Antonio Lopez Toca to abandon the game.

It was determined that the second period would be played at a later date but, after being pencilled in for February, it was again pushed back, with the coronavirus-enforced shutdown then ensuring a much lengthier delay.

However, the remaining 45 minutes will now be played next Wednesday, with the scores goalless, signaling the resumption of professional football in Spain amid the COVID-19 crisis.