Preview: Real Sociedad vs. Elche May 7, 2021 15:46 2:07 min Real Sociedad vs. Elche: Friday at 3pm ET / Noon PT on beIN SPORTS CONNECT Soccer Real Sociedad La Liga Elche LaLiga Show -Latest Videos 3:12 min Preview: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid 2:07 min Preview: Real Sociedad vs. Elche 7:24 min La Guaira And America De Cali Fight To Draw 9:09 min 12 De Octubre Snatch Point From San Lorenzo 9:01 min Peñarol Swift Past Over River Plate Asuncion 6:54 min Atletico Junior And Fluminense End In Draw 7:35 min River Plate Are Held By Santa Fe To Draw 10:09 min Atletico Goianiense Charge To Win Over Libertad 9:25 min Arsenal De Sarandi Roll Past Jorge Wilstermann 6:56 min Always Ready Defeat Deportivo Tachira