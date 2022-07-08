Pedri has been handed the number eight shirt at Barcelona, which was left vacant by Dani Alves' departure.

Spain sensation Pedri had been wearing the number 16 since his signing from Las Palmas in 2020.

But the opportunity to take on a shirt notably worn by World Cup winner Andres Iniesta has presented itself this close-season.

Since the great Iniesta left Barca in 2018, the number had been worn by Arthur and Miralem Pjanic in unsuccessful stints, before the returning Alves – number two in his first spell at Camp Nou – took it on last season.

Alves has now left as a free agent, at 39, and the Blaugrana revealed Pedri's new number on social media on Friday.