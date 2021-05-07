Oyarzabal Secures Victory For Real Sociedad May 7, 2021 22:58 1:03 min Mikel Oyarzabal gets Real Sociedad's second goal to make it 2-0 over Elche. Real Sociedad Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Elche Mikel Oyarzabal -Latest Videos 9:29 min Real Sociedad Get All Three Points Over Elche 1:03 min Oyarzabal Secures Victory For Real Sociedad 9:53 min Lille Shutout 10-Man Lens In Derby du Nord 0:59 min Elustondo Heads Home Real Sociedad's Opener 1:33 min David Scores Lille's Third Against Lens 1:31 min Yilmaz Rocket Doubles Lille Lead Over Lens 2:35 min Yilmaz Penalty Gives Lille Early Lead Over Lens 1:08 min Florian Thauvin Signs With Tigres 4:43 min Tchouameni Drawing Pogba Comparisons At Monaco 2:01 min Best Of Ben Yedder's 100 Ligue 1 Goals