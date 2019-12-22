Morata Blasts Shot in One-On-One, Robles Saves December 22, 2019 16:40 0:47 min Joel Robles keeps Alvaro Morata off the scoresheet after the Atletico Madrid striker gets in behind the Betis defense and firing on goal. Atletico Madrid La Liga Alvaro Morata Real Betis -Latest Videos 0:47 min Morata One-On-One Shot Saved by Robles 6:54 min La Real Beat Osasuna in Seven-Goal Thriller 0:56 min Odegaard Scores Birthday Golazo 2:05 min Leganes End Year With Valuable Win Over Espanyol 0:26 min Flick to Stay on as Bayern Boss 1:48 min Gabigol Not Ready to Discuss Flamengo Future 1:21 min Neymar and Mbappe Motivate Each Other – Tuchel 5:17 min Valencia Snatch Late Draw With Valladolid 4:52 min Getafe Shut Out By Villarreal 4:54 min Marseille Cruise Past Nimes