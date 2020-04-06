Messi Breaks Muller's Record With Hat-Trick April 6, 2020 17:17 0:58 min Lionel Messi's hat-trick against Malaga in May 2012 put an end to Gerd Muller's record of 67 goals in a single club season. The Barcelona star ended 2011-12 the season with 73. Lionel Messi Barcelona Malaga La Liga -Latest Videos 4:00 min Son Heung-min To Complete Military Service 0:58 min Messi Hat-Trick Ends Muller's Goal Record 0:25 min Guardiola's Mother Dies After Contracting COVID-19 6:03 min Neymar Is Not a Good Example - Del Bosque 0:48 min Alaba Fumes at 'Racist' Vaccine Talk 1:17 min Stoichkov: Fairer to End LaLiga Season Now 2:14 min LaLiga Youngsters To Keep An Eye Out For 1:08 min Gravina: Serie A Season May Finish in October 1:13 min De Rossi Hails Boca's Passion 0:40 min Man City to Punish Walker Over Lockdown Party