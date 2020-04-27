Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite believes he will be one of LaLiga's top goalscorers when football returns as "nobody trains like I do".

The Denmark international was signed from Leganes for €18million in February after Quique Setien's side were granted special dispensation to bring in cover for the injured Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

Braithwaite played three league games for Barca without scoring before Spanish football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the limitations of strict lockdown measures in Spain, Braithwaite says he has been keeping in good shape by supplementing the club's training plan for players with his own program.

The 28-year-old hopes to be in prime condition when football resumes and expects to have plenty of chances to build on the six league goals he scored for Leganes this term.

"[Barcelona's plan] only makes up a third of my training," Braithwaite told DR. "That's because I've added a lot more to it.

"I exercise my speed and my stamina. I train in much more detail now than before, so I'll be back in much better physical shape.

"I know that there is no one who trains and works like I do. When I come back, I will be ready physically and mentally.

"When you play for Barcelona, you have so many chances. I see myself scoring a lot of goals and being one of the top scorers in the team and in the league."

LaLiga teams have been given the go-ahead to return to training, possibly as early as next month, provided they abide by government regulations on social distancing.

That followed a meeting between Spain's National Sports Council (CSD), LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

There are reports clubs and league officials are targeting a return to league matches in early June, but health minister Salvador Illa refused to offer any guarantees when speaking at the weekend.

"I cannot say if football is going to be able to restart its activity before summer. It would be imprudent of me to offer a definitive view," he said.