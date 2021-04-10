Levante Win To Send Eibar To Bottom Of La Liga April 10, 2021 20:50 9:27 min A goal from Jorge de Frutos was enough to give all three points to Levante in a 1-0 win and to send Eibar to the bottom of the LaLiga table. Eibar Highlights Levante La Liga LaLiga Highlights -Latest Videos 9:27 min Levante Win To Send Eibar To Bottom Of La Liga 11:42 min Galatasaray And Karagumruk Play Out Wild Draw 10:20 min Zamalek Rout Teungueth In Group D Closer 0:48 min Babel Levels Galatasaray With Karagumruk 1:23 min De Frutos Strikes To Give Levante Lead Over Eibar 11:31 min PSG Put Four Past Strasbourg In Win 1:03 min Paredes Free Kick Extends PSG Lead Over Strasbourg 1:14 min Sahi Cuts PSG Lead Over Strasbourg 9:05 min Athletic Club And Alaves Play Out To Draw 1:07 min Kean Scores PSG's Third Against Strasbourg