Joan Laporta has been reelected as Barcelona president after winning Sunday's presidential elections.

Laporta previously lead Barcelona between 2003 and 2010, during which time the Catalan club won the Champions League twice, made star signings like Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry, and bled Lionel Messi into the first team.

This time Laporta will face a tough task ahead of him as he prepares for his second spell in charge of the side, and his first order of business will be to see Barca look to overturn a 4-1 deficit against PSG in the Champions League round of sixteen.

More to follow...