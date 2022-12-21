Winning LaLiga this season would show Barcelona's "recovery process is on the right track", according to president Joan Laporta.

Barca have suffered from poor finances and disappointing performances on the pitch in recent years.

They last won the league title in the 2018-19 campaign, while a group-stage exit in this season's Champions League means their seven-year wait to claim Europe's top club prize for a sixth time goes on.

Barca are, however, enjoying a domestic resurgence under Xavi, who returned as coach after a legendary playing career with the club.

Xavi is Barca's eighth head coach since Pep Guardiola left in 2012 and his team led LaLiga heading into the World Cup break.

"The priority objective is LaLiga," Laporta told reporters. "Clear and low.

"The dressing room, with Xavi at the helm, is clear about it.

"We want to win LaLiga to show that the club's recovery process is on the right track."

It appears it will be a two-horse race for the title with Real Madrid, who are two points behind Barca but came out victorious when the sides met at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

Barca will get their league campaign back underway against city rivals Espanyol on December 31.