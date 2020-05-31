LaLiga has provided further details about upcoming matchdays 28 and 29.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas announced the kick-off times for the first two rounds of fixtures as the 2019-20 season gets set to resume following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Tebas appeared on the El Partidazo de Movistar TV show to break the news.

"On June 11th the 2019/20 season will resume, with the remaining matchdays to be played between then and the end date of July 19th. A total of eleven rounds of LaLiga Santander and fifteen of LaLiga Smartbank are still to be played," according to a statement on LaLiga's official website.

The season will return to action with a derby when Sevilla host Real Betis on Thursday, June 11 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Barcelona face Real Mallorca at the Camp Nou on Saturday, June 13 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, while Real Madrid take on Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, June 14 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT.

Barcelona's remaining fixtures

June 13: Real Mallorca (A)

June 16: Leganes (H)

June 21: Sevilla (A)

June 24: Athletic Bilbao (H)

June 28: Celta Vigo (A)

July 1: Atletico Madrid (H)

July 5: Villarreal (A)

July 8: Espanyol (H)

July 12: Real Valladolid (A)

July 15: Osasuna (H)

July 19: Deportivo Alaves (A)

Real Madrid's remaining fixtures

June 14: Eibar (H)

June 18: Valencia (H)

June 21: Real Sociedad (A)

June 24: Real Mallorca (H)

June 28: Espanyol (A)

July 1: Getafe (H)

July 5: Athletic Bilbao (A)

July 8: Deportivo Alaves (H)

July 12: Granada (A)

July 15: Villarreal (H)

July 19: Leganes (A)