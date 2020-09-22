LaLiga Profile: Celta Vigo's Emre Mor September 22, 2020 19:09 1:54 min While many have questioned Emre Mor's character, Oscar Garcia is placing his faith in the Turkey international Celta de Vigo La Liga Emre Mor -Latest Videos 1:00 min beIN SPORTS Presents Soccer Firsts 1:54 min LaLiga Profile: Celta Vigo's Emre Mor 3:00 min Barca Block Suarez From Joining Atleti 0:20 min Lampard Confirms Chelsea Close to Signing Mendy 4:18 min Michigan Stars Win Motown Derby 4:06 min Oakland Roots Rout New Amsterdam FC 3:00 min Sports Burst - Is Suarez The New Bale? 0:53 min Suarez Allegedly Cheated on Italian Exam 0:58 min Vidal Completes Inter Move From Barcelona 1:13 min Morata Travels to Juve to Undergo Medical