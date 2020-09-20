Betis Beat Valladolid To Continue Perfect Start September 20, 2020 20:33 3:52 min Nabil Fekir and William Carvalho got on the scoresheet to seal a 2-0 win for Los Beticos over Valladolid Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Real Betis Nabil Fekir Valladolid William Carvalho -Latest Videos 1:03 min Younes Belhanda Makes It 2-0 To Galatasaray 4:24 min Nantes End Saint-Etienne's Perfect Run 1:05 min Emond Equalizes For Nantes With First Touch 1:56 min Fekir Opens The Scoring Against Valladolid 0:50 min Moses Simon Narrows Nantes' Deficit 3:41 min Cádiz Secure First Win Of The Season, Win 2-0 1:01 min Falcao Scores Penalty To Make It 1-0 Galatasaray 1:39 min Bale: Mourinho Key to Tottenham Return 3:42 min Montpellier Get 4-1 Win Over Angers 5:46 min Metz End Losing Streak Against 10-Man Reims