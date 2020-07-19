Adnan Januzaj's 87th-minute equalizer saw Real Sociedad fight back for a draw 1-1 at Atletico Madrid that secured a place in next season's Europa League.

Atleti looked on course for victory in their concluding LaLiga fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday after Koke's close-range finish in the first half.

But Januzaj's curling free-kick late on went through a crowded box and found a way past the otherwise superb Jan Oblak.

1 - The only Koke Resurrección's goal assisted by Álvaro Morata has been scored the same opponent in the only Álvaro Morata's goal assisted by Koke Resurrección in all competitions for @atletienglish (vs Real Sociedad in March 2019). Society#AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/10KS0dSKtX — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 19, 2020

The point was enough for Atleti to claim third place in LaLiga but Sociedad were the happier of the two sides as they finished in sixth spot, when defeat would have left them without European football.