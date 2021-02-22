Sevilla Go Third with Win over Osasuna February 22, 2021 22:43 7:56 min Goals from Diego Carlos and Luuk de Jong guided Sevilla to a 2-0 win at El Sadar to move past Barcelona in the LaLiga standings. Highlights Sevilla Osasuna La Liga LaLiga Highlights Luuk de Jong Diego Carlos -Latest Videos 1:22 min De Jong Doubles Sevilla's Lead over Osasuna 0:42 min Kroos: Alaba Has the Quality for Real Madrid 0:50 min Diego Carlos Nets Sevilla Opener at El Sadar 9:09 min AFCON U-20: Gambia Rally to Beat Ghana 11:33 min AFCON U-20: Morocco Advance With Rout of Tanzania 4:10 min REPORT: Barcelona Set Sights on Isak 1:28 min Tuchel Admits to Trying to Sign Suarez 3:10 min PitchCam: Vinicius Underwhelms Against Valladolid 1:16 min Sports Burst - Which Madrid Will Win the Week? 4:42 min Hazard Lacks Ambition to Be the Best - Filipe Luis