Jules Kounde has not been registered in time by Barcelona for Sunday's LaLiga clash with Real Sociedad, while Sergino Dest has also been overlooked by Xavi once again.

France defender Kounde has yet to feature competitively for Barca since joining from Sevilla in a €55million deal, having also sat out last week's stalemate with Rayo Vallecano.

He is the only new signing yet to be registered by Barca, who have been forced to sell off non-playing assets and activate various 'levers' to meet LaLiga's salary rules.

While Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie are all available to face Sociedad, Kounde is not part of the travelling party.

Dest has also been left off the 23-player list for the second week running, with head coach Xavi indicating on Saturday that the full-back's future may lie elsewhere.

Manchester United are among the clubs to have been linked with United States international Dest, who made 21 appearances for the Catalan giants last season.

Xavi has also opted to leave out Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite, though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong are all included.

Barca, who are without the suspended Sergio Busquets, have failed to win or score in their last three LaLiga matches – never before have they fired four blanks in a row.

However, they are unbeaten in their past six visits to Anoeta and have won the last two – only once have the Blaugrana won three in a row away to Sociedad in LaLiga.