Konrad de la Fuente admits that his time at Barcelona has not always been easy.

The Miami native joined the Catalan club’s famed La Masia academy as a youngster and has since graduated to the first team, however, opportunities have been few and far between under Ronald Koeman.

The 19-year-old has made three appearances for Barca’s first team - featuring twice during this season’s Champions League group stage and coming off the bench in the third round of the Copa del Rey - but is yet to make his LaLiga debut.

“Honestly is not really easy to be in this position,” the United States International told journalists on Wednesday.

“As a soccer player you always want to be playing.

“At the beginning of this season I wasn't playing much with either team because I would travel with the first team and then I would miss a B team game.

“Two weeks later I would play with the B team, so it was pretty difficult to get me into a rhythm of games and minutes.”

While first team opportunities have dwindled for the American in recent months, he has since become one of Barca B’s most important players, helping the reserve team reach the playoffs for promotion to the second-tier of Spanish soccer.

And with four goals and two assists in his last five games, he seems to be putting his experiences training with the likes of Lionel Messi to good use.

“It's incredible being with the first team, training with them every day,” said De la Fuente.

“Learning from the best players in the world, especially Messi, who's one of my idols.

“It's been really great learning from him and from all the other players. And I'm really thankful because they help me as well."

