Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is confident he will remain at the helm of the club next season.

The Dutchman replaced Quique Setien at the start of the season, and has made steady progress in spite of the institutional, financial and sporting challenges facing the club.

However, Barca's quest for the LaLiga title is now out of their hands following Saturday's goalless draw with leaders Atletico Madrid.

Speculation over Koeman's future has persisted throughout the season, due in no small part to Joan Laporta - a close ally of would-be first team coach Xavi Hernandez - being re-elected as the club's president.

Nonetheless, Koeman remains confident the club will honor his two-year contract.

"The future for me is not something I am worried about," the 58-year-old said on Monday, "I signed for two years to be the coach and I see myself as the coach for the next season.

Barcelona travel to Levante on Tuesday knowing anything other than three points will virtually end their hopes of clinching the LaLiga title.

Victory would temporarily move Barca to the top of the table before Atletico host Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Levante vs. Barcelona - Tuesday @ 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT on beIN SPORTS