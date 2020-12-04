When asked about the possibility of Lionel Messi and Neymar playing on the same side again, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman expressed cautious enthusiasm.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who spent four years at Camp Nou before the Ligue 1 giants bought him out of his contract in 2017 for €222million, said this week that he wished to play on the same team as Messi next year.

"I don't like to talk about individual cases, but as a cule [a Barcelona fanatic] you want to see the best in your team," Koeman said.