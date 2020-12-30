Jordi Cruyff seems to be a key part of Victor Font's masterplan for Barcelona, yet the Dutch coach insists he is committed to Shenzhen FC.

Cruyff – son of Barca legend Johan – played for the Blaugrana in the 1990s.

The 46-year-old is currently in charge of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen, having been appointed in August.

However, Font, who is one of the leading candidates for the Barca presidency, which was vacated by Josep Maria Bartomeu in October, wants Cruyff to return to the club as part of a revamped leadership team.

A hypothetical organization chart released by Font has Cruyff installed as sporting director.

Former Barca great Xavi, who currently coaches Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd, would operate above Cruyff in the hierarchy, as general manager. Ronald Koeman would remain as first-team coach.

However, Font's vision for Barca may have already taken a hit, with Cruyff declaring his commitment to Shenzhen, insisting he has no part in the presidency race.

"I want to clarify that I am focused on my commitment to Shenzhen FC and am not involved in the electoral process for the Barca presidency," Cruyff wrote in a post on his official Twitter account.

Font had previously suggested Xavi would be in charge of the first team if he won the election.

Xavi was approached to take over at Camp Nou when Ernesto Valverde was relieved of his duties last season, but turned down the offer, with Quique Setien installed instead.