Joaquin has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Betis, which will see him stay with the club until he is only a few weeks short of his 40th birthday.
The veteran former Spain winger's new deal for the 2020-21 season was announced by Betis on Thursday.
Joaquin, who turns 39 next July, became the oldest player to score a LaLiga hat-trick earlier this month, grabbing three goals inside the first 20 minutes of a match against Athletic Bilbao.
When he plays his next game after LaLiga's winter break, he will have represented Betis in three different decades.
👑👑👑👑👑👑— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) December 26, 2019
He's our king. JOAKING. @joaquinarte pic.twitter.com/nCDIu6nRZy
He first represented the club from 2000 to 2006 and went on to play for Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina before returning to Andalusia in 2015.