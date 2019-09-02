Javier Hernandez has left West Ham for Sevilla in a reported $8.4million (€7.7m / £7m) deal, becoming the Spanish club's 12th signing of the transfer window.

Mexico international Hernandez, 31, leaves London after two seasons and has signed a three-year contract in LaLiga.

The striker made the leap to Europe in 2010 when moving from Chivas to Manchester United, becoming a fan favourite during four years in their first-team squad, before going on loan to Real Madrid and then being sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

Hernandez's form in Germany brought about a return to England with West Ham and, although he has not always been their first-choice striker, he scored 16 goals from 31 Premier League starts.

He becomes Sevilla's 12th new arrival of the transfer window – which closes on Monday – and his signing is expected to lead to Munas Dabbur's exit, despite the Israel international only joining in July after the club acquired him from Salzburg in January.