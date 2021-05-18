Is The Messi-Koeman Relationship Untenable? - The Locker Room May 18, 2021 14:50 8:09 min The Locker Room panel scratches beneath the surface of the footage of Lionel Messi brushing past the Barcelona coach after Sunday's defeat. Lionel Messi Barcelona The Locker Room Ronald Koeman -Latest Videos 8:09 min Is The Messi-Koeman Relationship Untenable? 7:31 min Sports Bust - Xavi Stuck In Baggage Claim 0:45 min Depay Announces Split With Agency 1:08 min Draxler Pens PSG Contract Extension 1:18 min Kroos Tests Positive For COVID-19 7:31 min REPORT: Xavi Set To Negotiate With Barcelona 3:54 min PitchCam - Simeone In Wanda-land 3:12 min PitchCam - Celta Darken Messi's Mood 3:35 min Hazard Named In Belgium's Euro 2020 Squad 0:30 min Ter Stegen Ruled Out Of Euro 2020