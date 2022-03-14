Barcelona boss Xavi says he had no doubts that Ferran Torres would start shining for Barcelona after the Spain international scored a brace in Sunday's 4-0 win over Osasuna.

The 22-year-old had scored just one goal in six LaLiga appearances following his move from Manchester City, but he found the back of the net twice in a routine win that lifted the Blaugrana up to third in the table.

His first came from the penalty spot after Gavi had been fouled in the area and he added a second before the midway point with a cool finish after being picked out by the impressive Ousmane Dembele.

That brace – his first in 78 appearances in LaLiga – came from just four shots, with the 22-year-old having scored just once from his previous 16 attempts in the Spanish top flight.

Xavi was delighted with his contribution and insisted he had no doubts Torres would soon click into gear at the Camp Nou.

"With Ferran I already said that the goals would come; it was a matter of time," he told reporters. "Besides, all the work and what he gives us up front.

"I would say that he has been, at times, unlucky in front of goal, but fantastic in the rest. He is one of the best in the team going into space."

Barca added gloss to a 12th win in their last 14 home LaLiga games against Osasuna through goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riqui Puig.

Aubameyang’s goal was also teed up by Dembele, who has now provided five assists in his last four LaLiga games – the joint most in the competition alongside Athletic Bilbao's Alex Berenguer and the same amount he managed in his previous 45 league games.

"Dembele is a player who is able to make the difference through scoring, assisting and running into the penalty area. Today he played a very good game," he added.

"If you perform, you make the fans happy. People see that they give their lives for Barca and you can't fool people. You can't fool Camp Nou."

The result means third-placed Barca are 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid, who they face in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu next Sunday.

Asked if there is any possibility of Barca making a late title charge, Xavi responded: "LaLiga is very difficult, even with winning at the Bernabeu. They have only lost two games and we would need them to lose three or four. We cannot be too optimistic."