Huesca Unable To Escape Relegation Following Draw Against Valencia May 22, 2021 23:53 9:18 min Huesca missed their opportunity to escape relegation as they end their encounter against Valencia in a 0-0 draw. Highlights Valencia La Liga LaLiga Highlights Huesca -Latest Videos 9:18 min Huesca Relegated After Draw Against Valencia 5:26 min Real Sociedad Finish Season With Win Over Osasuna 10:15 min Elche Safe In LaLiga After Win Over Athletic Club 10:50 min Betis Defeat Celta To Secure Europa League Spot 9:02 min Koeman Defends Barca's Campaign 12:47 min Zidane Ready For Real Madrid Future Talks 12:00 min Suarez Says He Will Always Be Grateful To Atleti 12:00 min How Atletico Madrid Won The LaLiga Title 12:47 min Madrid Top Villarreal, Fall Short In Title Race 12:00 min Atleti Capture LaLiga Title On Final Matchday