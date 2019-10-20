Highlights: Real Sociedad Storm Past Real Betis, 3-1, Move Up To Fourth In LaLiga October 20, 2019 17:18 5:36 min Loren Moron opened the scoring for Real Betis, but Real Sociedad got an own goal plus tallies from Willian Jose and Cristian Portu to win 3-1 at home. video Soccer Real Sociedad Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Real Betis Willian Jose Loren Moron Cristian Portu -Latest Videos 1:41 min Marquez Equals Doohan With 54th Premier Class Win 3:32 min Real Mallorca Shock Real Madrid, 1-0 4:01 min Getafe Get 2-0 Win Over Winless Leganes 1:06 min Lago Junior Gives Mallorca Lead Over Real Madrid 5:34 min Atletico Madrid Confirm Joao Felix Ankle Sprain 3:28 min Lyon Held To Scoreless Draw With Dijon 1:06 min Angel Brace Helps Getafe Get 2-0 Lead Against Lega 1:25 min Angel Header Gives Getafe The Lead Against Leganes 5:34 min Simeone: Joao Felix Injury "Could Be Serious" 1:21 min Sturridge Scores First Goal For Trabzonspor